NEST Result 2020 Today; Here’s Direct Link And How To Check

NEST Result 2020: Result of the NEST exam 2020 will be announced today, October 13, at nestexam.in. Candidates will be able to check their scorecards on the official website after 7 pm. NEST result 2020 was earlier scheduled to be announced on October 10. “Due to technical issues scorecard generation has been delayed.Scorecards will now be available to download on 13th October after 7 pm,” an official statement said. The authorities have already released the NEST answer key and it is available on the NEST website.

Download NEST Answer Key: Shift 1 | Shift 2

NEST is a national level entrance exam for admission to the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) Bhubaneswar and University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS).

NEST 2020, for admission to five-year integrated MSc programme was held on September 29 in 90 cities across India.

How To Check NEST Result 2020

To check NEST 2020 results, follow the steps mentioned below:

Once the result is declared, go to nestexam.in. Click on the NEST result link. Key in your credentials and login. Download NEST result.

NEST 2020 Results: Calculation Of Score And Merit List

NEST 2020 paper had five sections - one general section of 30 marks and four subject sections of 50 marks each.

The percentile score will be calculated on the basis of the relative performance of all the qualified candidates in the respective session. The highest score in each session will be the 100th percentile.

For the preparation of merit list, score for the general section along with three best scores from the remaining subject sections will be considered. NISER and CEBS will publish separate merit lists after the announcement of NEST result.