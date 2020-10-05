Image credit: Shutterstock NEST Answer Key 2020 Released, Result On October 10

NEST 2020: The answer key of the National Entrance Screening Test, or NEST 2020 has been released. NEST answer key 2020 has been sent to the email addresses of candidates. NEST Result 2020 will be announced on October 10. Candidates can raise objections on the NEST answer key up to 11 am on October 6, 2020.

“Answer keys have been sent to the registered email address of candidates who appeared in the NEST 2020 examination. Any objection on answer keys may be sent only to nest2020@cbs.ac.in by 11 AM of 6th October 2020,”an official statement said.

NEST 2020, for admission to the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) Bhubaneswar and University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS), was held on September 29.

The entrance exam, for admission to five-year integrated MSc programme in the two participating institutes, was conducted in 90 cities across India.

Counselling schedule for NISER Bhubaneswar and CEBS Mumbai will be announced after the declaration of the result.

NEST Result 2020: How To Check

After the official announcement, check NEST result by following these steps: