NEST 2022 Result Declared: Check Steps; Direct Link Here

NEST Result 2022

NEST Result 2022: National Institute of Science Education and Research, NISER Bhubaneshwar has declared the NEST Result 2022 The NEST score for both NISER and CBES is now available on the official website - nestexam.in. The candidates who have appeared for the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2022 can check the NISER scores and CEBS scores with the help of the step-by guide or NEST Result direct link provided here. The NEST 2022 Scorecard will be published by the NISER Bhubaneshwar in due course.

In order to check the NEST 2022 scores, candidates would be required to enter the roll number and application number. The NEST 2022 exam was conducted as in the online mode as a center-based test on June 18, 2022. Candidates who qualify the NEST 2022 examination will be shortlisted for the counselling round. The step-by guide is provided here to check the NEST 2022 Result online from the official website.

NEST 2022 Result: How to Check?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the NEST at nestexam.in

Step 2: On the home page, select the desired link for 'NEST 2022 Result - NISER or CEBS'.

Step 3: On the new page, enter the credentials like, roll number and application number.

Step 4: Click on the submit button and the NEST result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check the result pdf and download it for further reference.

Direct Link: NEST 2022 Result - NISER or CEBS

NISER Bhubaneshwar conducts NEST examination to provide admission to candidates in five years integrated MSc programme in Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics offers by the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) Bhubaneswar and University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS).