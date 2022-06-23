NEST 2022 Answer Key Out; Here's How To Raise Objections

NEST 2022 aswer key out

NEST Answer Key 2022: The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2022 answer key has been released. The answer key link of NEST 2022 has been sent to candidates on their registered email IDs. In case the candidate faces a query regarding the NEST 2022 answer keys, they can raise it via email. The queries can be raised till June 25 (upto 11.:45 pm).

“All candidates who have appeared for NEST-2022 have received links to their corrected answer scripts. The correct answers to the questions are clearly marked there with a green tick. In a box on the right, you will find a “Question ID” for each question. Each candidate has a “Participant ID” which you will find at the top of the answer script. Please keep a note of that. You will require it to raise queries,” according to an official statement said.

Candidates are allowed to raise objections to the answer key, using the participant ID. There are four email ids for raising queries:

nest22.mathematics@niser.ac.in nest22.biology@niser.ac.in nest22.chemistry@niser.ac.in nest22.physics@niser.ac.in

Queries regarding the Biology section must be addressed to nest22.biology@niser.ac.in only, and so on. Queries about a subject sent to wrong email address will not be entertained. Candidates also need to mark a copy of queries to nest@cbs.ac.in.

The subject line of the email should be in this format:

Subject section: Question ID, Participant ID

For example, if a student wants to raise an objection to a question in the Chemistry section with question ID ‘1111111111’ and his participant ID is 222222222222, the subject line of his email should be: Chemistry:1111111111, 222222222222

"All candidate queries will be considered by the question paper committee and if there is a change in the answer key it will be announced to all candidates," it said.