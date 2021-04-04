  • Home
NEST 2021: Entrance Exam On June 14, Apply Till April 30

NEST is a compulsory test for admission to National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) Bhubaneswar and University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS).

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Apr 4, 2021 12:44 pm IST | Source: Careers360

The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2021 will be conducted on June 14, 2021. The application process for the exam has been started at nestexam.in. Candidates can apply up to April 30 on the official website. NEST 2021 will be conducted in around 90 cities across India. Admit cards will be available from May 20.

NEST 2021 information brochure and syllabus

NEST is a compulsory test for admission to National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) Bhubaneswar and University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS).

How To Apply For NEST 2021

Submitting NEST 2021 application form is a two-step process. Candidates will find the “apply online” on the homepage of the official website, nestexam.in. After registering, they will have to login and fill the application form.

Apply here

NEST 2021 will be held online in two sessions – forenoon session from 9 am to 12:30 pm, and the afternoon session from 2 pm to 5:30 pm.

Candidates can select a maximum of five exam cities of their preference.

NEST result will be used for admitting students to 257 seats offered in integrated MSc courses at NISER and University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences.

NISER and UM-DAE CEBS were set up by the Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India in 2007 to train “scientific manpower for carrying out cutting edge scientific research and for providing input to scientific programmes of Department of Atomic Energy and other applied science institutions in the country.”

Students preparing for NEST can download previous years’ question papers and answers from the official website.

