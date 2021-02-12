NEST 2021 Application Form To Be Released On February 24; Exam On June 14

NEST 2021 Application Form To Be Released On February 24

National Institute of Science and Education Research Bhubaneswar (NISER) and the University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UMDAE CBS) will release the NEST 2021 application form on February 24, 2021. The application forms will be released in an online mode at nestexam.in. The last date to fill the NEST application form is April 30, 2021.

NEST 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on June 14. The entrance examination will be held in an online mode. NEST 2021 will be held in two sessions-- forenoon session from 9 am to 12:30 pm, and the afternoon session from 2 pm to 5:30 pm.

All those who wish to appear in NEST 2021 can visit the official website from February 24 onwards and submit their application forms.

For NEST 2021 entrance test, candidates can select a maximum of five city preferences. The registered candidates will be able to download the NEST admit card 2021 from May 20.

NEST 2021 will be held for admission to 257 seats offered in integrated MSc courses at National Institute of Science and Education Research Bhubaneswar (NISER) and University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences.