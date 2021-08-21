NEST 2021 Answer Key Released, Check Result Date

NEST 2021 answer key released (representational)

National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2021 answer key has been released. The provisional answer key and answer sheets have been sent to the registered email ID of all candidates, the authorities said. The entrance exam was conducted on August 14.

“All candidates who have appeared for NEST-2021 have received links to their answer scripts. The correct answers to the questions are clearly marked there with a green tick. In a box on the right you will find a “Question ID” for each question,” an official statement said.

Candidates are allowed to raise objections to the answer key, using the participant ID. There are four email ids for raising queries:

nest21.biology@cbs.ac.in nest21.chemistry@cbs.ac.in nest21.mathematics@cbs.ac.in nest21.physics@cbs.ac.in

They need to also mark a copy of queries to nest-exam@niser.ac.in.

The subject line of the email should be in this format:

Subject section: Question ID, Participant ID

For example, if a student wants to raise an objection to a question in the Chemistry section with question ID ‘1111111111’ and his participant ID is 222222222222, the subject line of his email should be: Chemistry:1111111111, 222222222222

“Write your query in the body of the email. Please be brief and to the point. As far as possible please do not send any attachments. Most candidates who raise queries will not receive individual responses but all legitimate queries will be considered and discussed fully by the committee,” the authorities said.

“The window for raising queries will remain open till 8:00 am, August 23, 2021. The results of NEST-2021 will be declared based on the final answer key released after this date,” it said.

According to official information, NEST 2021 result will be released on September 1, 2021.