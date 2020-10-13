NEST 2020 Result Declared At Nestexam.in; Check Details Here

NEST 2020 Result Declared; Here’s Direct Link

The result of the eligibility test of NEST has been declared. Candidates who took the test on September 29 can access their NEST results 2020 at the official website -- nestexam.in. National Entrance Screening Test, commonly known as NEST, is conducted for admission to National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar and University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS), Mumbai. The screening test of NEST was conducted at around 90 exam cities across the country.

The exam conducting body had earlier released the NEST 2020 answer keys for both the shifts of the test. The NEST answer keys were also sent to the registered email addresses of the candidates. Candidates were also allowed to raise objections against the NEST answer key. The NEST result announced today, has been prepared taking into account the objections raised by the candidates on the answer keys.

How To Check NEST Result 2020

Step 1: Visit the official website -- nestexam.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Enter login credentials as required

Step 4: Submit and access NEST 2020 result

What After NEST 2020 Result

After the declaration of NEST result 2020, candidates can opt for the counselling process for admission to the five-year integrated MSc programme in NISAR and UM-DAE CEBS. The NEST counselling schedule for both the institutes will be issued after the declaration of the NEST 2020 result.