NEST 2020 Admit Card Released At Nestexam.in, Direct Download Link Here

Image credit: Shutterstock NEST 2020 Admit Card Released At Nestexam.in, Direct Link Here

The admit card of the National Entrance Screening Test, or NEST 2020, has been released. Candidates who applied on or before the last date can now download the NEST 2020 admit card from the official website, nestexam.in.

NEST 2020, for admission to the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) Bhubaneswar and University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS), will be conducted on September 29. The admit card of NEST 2020 is available on the candidates’ login page of the official website.

NEST 2020 Admit Card: Direct Link

Download the NEST admit card using this direct link:

NEST Admit Card 2020: Direct Link

NEST 2020 Admit Card: How To Download

Follow these instructions to download the NEST admit card 2020:

Go to the direct link mentioned above. Login using your user ID and password. Download the NEST admit card 2020.

NEST 2020, for admission to five-year integrated M.Sc programme in the two participating institutes, will be conducted in 90 cities across India.

Any further information regarding the entrance exam will be uploaded on the official website.

Candidates can also check syllabus, information brochure and previous year’s question papers from the NEST 2020 website, nestexam.in.