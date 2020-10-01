#NEPTransformingIndia: Ramesh Pokhriyal To Address Student's Queries On NEP Today

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank,’ will address the queries of Indian students about the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 today, October 1. Mr Pokhriyal will be responding to the questions via his Twitter handle all day long. The live session will be held on the minister’s official social media handles. The candidates can ask questions with hashtag #NEPTransformingIndia along with tagging the minister's handle, @DrRPNishank. The live session will also be held on the minister’s official Facebook page.

Educator Francis Joseph took to Twitter and asked, "Teaching is no longer a preferred profession for youngsters due to various reasons. And very few decide to be a teacher after Grade 12. How will #NEP2020 uplift the teaching profession so that many youngsters opt for the profession as their 'most preferred'."

Another Twitter user asked, "How does the Cluster complex function in the hilly area like Jammu and Kashmir, HP and Utrakhand etc #neptransformingindia"

Recently, on the same subject, a 14-days-long Shikshak Parv has been celebrated across the nation, where educators and academics attended several webinars and conferences to discuss the action plan of NEP 2020. The Shikshak Parv, conducted between September 8 and September 25, by the Ministry of Education (MoE) online sought to take the new NEP 2020 forward through discussions on its proposals and their implementation.

Mr Pokhriyal took to Twitter and informed on September 29, “Dear students, on 1st October I will be answering all your queries related to #NEP2020 that you shared earlier with me on my Twitter page. Save the Date and feel free to spread the word.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the NEP 2020 will play a key role in creating a self-reliant India and open up the education sector for facilitating greater global exposure for Indian students. Prime Minister Modi said holistic knowledge, of which science is an integral part, is the answer to all problems. The new NEP, he asserted, will establish India as a global education destination.