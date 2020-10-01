  • Home
  • Education
  • #NEPTransformingIndia: Ramesh Pokhriyal To Address Student's Queries On NEP Today

#NEPTransformingIndia: Ramesh Pokhriyal To Address Student's Queries On NEP Today

NEP 2020: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank,’ will address the queries of Indian students about the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 today, October 1. The candidates can ask questions with hashtag #NEPTransformingIndia along with tagging the minister's handle, @DrRPNishank.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Oct 1, 2020 10:24 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize 2020: 14 Scientists Receive India’s Highest Science Award
International Translation Day 2020: Know History, Significance, Theme For This Year
Nagpur University's Online Exams Postponed Due To Staff Stir
West Bengal Directs Power Utilities To Ensure Electricity Supply During Exam Time
Tamil Nadu Withdraws Decision To Reopen Schools For Class 10-12 Students
UGC Releases Guidance Document On Research Practices To Combat Plagiarism
#NEPTransformingIndia: Ramesh Pokhriyal To Address Student's Queries On NEP Today
#NEPTransformingIndia: Ramesh Pokhriyal To Address Student's Queries On NEP Today
New Delhi:

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank,’ will address the queries of Indian students about the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 today, October 1. Mr Pokhriyal will be responding to the questions via his Twitter handle all day long. The live session will be held on the minister’s official social media handles. The candidates can ask questions with hashtag #NEPTransformingIndia along with tagging the minister's handle, @DrRPNishank. The live session will also be held on the minister’s official Facebook page.

Educator Francis Joseph took to Twitter and asked, "Teaching is no longer a preferred profession for youngsters due to various reasons. And very few decide to be a teacher after Grade 12. How will #NEP2020 uplift the teaching profession so that many youngsters opt for the profession as their 'most preferred'."

Another Twitter user asked, "How does the Cluster complex function in the hilly area like Jammu and Kashmir, HP and Utrakhand etc #neptransformingindia"

Recently, on the same subject, a 14-days-long Shikshak Parv has been celebrated across the nation, where educators and academics attended several webinars and conferences to discuss the action plan of NEP 2020. The Shikshak Parv, conducted between September 8 and September 25, by the Ministry of Education (MoE) online sought to take the new NEP 2020 forward through discussions on its proposals and their implementation.

Mr Pokhriyal took to Twitter and informed on September 29, “Dear students, on 1st October I will be answering all your queries related to #NEP2020 that you shared earlier with me on my Twitter page. Save the Date and feel free to spread the word.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the NEP 2020 will play a key role in creating a self-reliant India and open up the education sector for facilitating greater global exposure for Indian students. Prime Minister Modi said holistic knowledge, of which science is an integral part, is the answer to all problems. The new NEP, he asserted, will establish India as a global education destination.

Click here for more Education News
National Education Policy (NEP) HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Unlock 5: States To Decide On Reopening Schools, Online Classes To Continue
Unlock 5: States To Decide On Reopening Schools, Online Classes To Continue
CUCET Final Answer Key 2020 Released At Cucetexam.in; Here's The Direct Link
CUCET Final Answer Key 2020 Released At Cucetexam.in; Here's The Direct Link
Cambridge University Academic Makes History As First Indian-Origin Department Head
Cambridge University Academic Makes History As First Indian-Origin Department Head
Unlock 5: Central Universities Can Open For Scientific Research From October 15; States To Decide For The Rest
Unlock 5: Central Universities Can Open For Scientific Research From October 15; States To Decide For The Rest
Unnat Bharat Abhiyan: CSIR Technologies Launched For Rural Development
Unnat Bharat Abhiyan: CSIR Technologies Launched For Rural Development
.......................... Advertisement ..........................