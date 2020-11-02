  • Home
  • Education
  • NEP Is To Realise New System Aligned With 21st Century Education Goals: K Kasturirangan

NEP Is To Realise New System Aligned With 21st Century Education Goals: K Kasturirangan

The National Education Policy (NEP) will contribute to a new system aligned with aspirational goals of the 21st-century education while remaining rooted to India's value systems and ethos, eminent scientist K Kasturirangan said on Saturday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 2, 2020 8:36 am IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

BCI Allows Law Universities To Conduct Physical Examination
IIITDM Kancheepuram: 306 Students Awarded Degrees In Eighth Convocation
Tamil Nadu Allows Schools, Colleges To Reopen From November
Odisha To Allow Partial Reopening Of Schools For Classes 9-12 From November 16
West Bengal Ranks First In Decline Of School Dropout Rate: Survey
OBC Reservation To Be Introduced In Sainik Schools From 2021-22: Defence Secretary
NEP Is To Realise New System Aligned With 21st Century Education Goals: K Kasturirangan
NEP Is To Realise New System Aligned With 21st Century Education Goals: Committee Chairman
New Delhi:

The National Education Policy (NEP) will contribute to a new system aligned with aspirational goals of the 21st-century education while remaining rooted to India's value systems and ethos, eminent scientist K Kasturirangan said on Saturday. Mr Kasturirangan, who was the chairman of the committee tasked with drafting NEP, made the remarks at the eighth convocation of Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing - Kancheepuram.

"The vision of India's new educational system has been crafted to ensure that it touches the life of each and every citizen consistent with their needs and necessities besides creating a just and equitable society. The NEP's approach is to realize a new system aligned with aspirational goals of 21st-century education while remaining rooted in India's value systems and ethos. The policy provides an integrated, yet flexible approach to education," he said.

The former ISRO chief said, "Further it has kept the inter-connectedness of the various phases of education in mind and how the same will enable continuity, coherence and processes to ultimately realize an end-to-end educational road-map for the country."

At the convocation, the institute which has been awarded the 'Institute of National Importance' by Ministry of Education, awarded degrees to 306 students. For the current academic year of 2020-21, the Institute launched three new M.Tech programs in Advance Robotics, Power Electronics System Design and Computer Science and Engineering to empower the young engineers of India with specialized skill sets and to face the technological challenge of the future.

Click here for more Education News
National Education Policy (NEP)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
S P Jain (SPJIMR) PGDM Registrations Open Till November 27; Check Details Here
S P Jain (SPJIMR) PGDM Registrations Open Till November 27; Check Details Here
BCI Allows Law Universities To Conduct Physical Examination
BCI Allows Law Universities To Conduct Physical Examination
ICAI CA November Admit Card 2020 Released At Icai.org; Here’s Direct Link
ICAI CA November Admit Card 2020 Released At Icai.org; Here’s Direct Link
AUD Releases MA Entrance Exam Schedule; Exams Start From November 6
AUD Releases MA Entrance Exam Schedule; Exams Start From November 6
COVID-19: Various Platforms Help Teachers In Giving Online Lessons, Interacting With Students
COVID-19: Various Platforms Help Teachers In Giving Online Lessons, Interacting With Students
.......................... Advertisement ..........................