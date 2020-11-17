NEP Seeks To Make Indian Education Holistic, Multi-Disciplinary: Vice President At NIT Agartala

The Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu, while addressing virtually the 13th convocation of National Institute of Technology (NIT), Agartala, said the New Education Policy (NEP) aims at making India a global knowledge superpower and underlined the need for the country to once again become a Vishwa Guru in the field of education.

The Vice President said the NEP draws inspiration from the ancient Indian education system and seeks to make Indian education holistic, multi-disciplinary, and practical. “Our education was practical, wholesome, and complementary to life”, he said.

Mr Naidu advised the higher education institutions and universities to make India a thriving hub of knowledge and innovation and to take up cutting edge research in various fields.

Stressing the need to be agile, the Vice President said, "Students, researchers and academicians, therefore, cannot afford to remain in a world of status quo. They have to constantly learn, update themselves, and innovate every day”.

“One who learns and adapts better will thrive," he added.

He also pointed out that it was time for the universities, IITs, NITs and other higher education institutions to reorient their teaching methods and equip the teachers with new pedagogical skills.

Mr Naidu reminded the students of India’s great civilisational values of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam asked them to make these values part of their life. “Sharing will give you more happiness”, he said. The Vice President also asked the educational institutions to enrich the knowledge of the students by making them aware of India’s ancient culture and heritage.

The Vice President also lauded NIT Agartala for being ranked within 100 best engineering institutes the under the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF).