Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ addressed the Valedictory Function of Kala Utsav 2020 on January 28, 2021. He appreciated the introduction of the Indigenous Toys and Games segment in Kala Utsav 2020 and emphasized that this promotes ‘Vocal for Local’.

Education | Edited by Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jan 29, 2021 8:57 am IST

New Delhi:

Speaking on the National Education Policy 2020, the minister said the policy emphasises the promotion of arts and culture through education. Kala Utsav 2020 has also incorporated the recommendations of the National Education Policy 2020. Students, when indulging in any form of art, use their imagination and try to realise it and give it life thus turning it into reality. Kala Utsav gives an opportunity to this process. Such opportunities enhance the students' reasoning, comprehensibility, problem-solving, cognitive and decisive abilities, which are helpful in the all-round development of the student.

Mr Pokhriyal congratulated all the participants and the organisers for putting up such enthralling performances virtually, in the odd circumstances this year, an achievement unimaginable till a few months back. He expressed his happiness that the unanimous participation of all the states with unparalleled enthusiasm proves once again that India is an epitome of Unity and Diversity which is also her speciality and source of strength.

About Kala Utsav 2020:

Kala Utsav 2020 was launched online on January 10, 2021, through a digital platform. A total of 35 teams have participated in Kala Utsav 2020, from different states, union territories, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti schools where 576 students demonstrated their talent.

Out of these participants, 287 girls and 289 boys participated in Kala Utsav 2020 including four divyang participants.

In the competitions of Kala Utsav 2020 organised from January 11 to 22, 2021, a total of nine art forms, namely- 1. Classical singing 2. Traditional folk song 3. Classical instruments 4. Traditional/folk instruments 5. Classical dance 6. Folk dance 7. Visual Arts (Two-dimensional) 8.Visual Arts (Three-dimensional) 9. Local games-toys are included.

Earlier there were only four art forms in Kala Utsav, now another five art forms have been added in it.

