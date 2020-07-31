NEP A Major Step To Enhance Access To Quality Education: Vice President

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday expressed happiness over the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and called it a major step forward to enhance access to quality education for children and youth.

Education | ANI | Updated: Jul 31, 2020 6:26 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Tamil Nadu Plus One (Class 11) Result 2020: Live Updates
Admission Process For ITIs In Maharashtra To Begin On August 1
Major Step Forward To Enhance Access To Quality Education: Vice President On New Education Policy
IIM Calcutta To Commence Online Classes For Fresh MBA Batch From August 10
'Highly Regulated And Poorly Funded': Manish Sisodia On New Education Policy
“To Protect Students' Future'': UGC Justifies In Supreme Court Holding Final Year Exams
NEP A Major Step To Enhance Access To Quality Education: Vice President
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday expressed happiness over the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
New Delhi:

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday expressed happiness over the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and called it a major step forward to enhance access to quality education for children and youth.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' called on the Vice President at Upa-Rashtrapati Niwas today to brief him on the NEP announced by the Government yesterday.

The minister also handed over a copy of the policy and note highlighting the salient features of NEP-2020 to the Vice President.

Welcoming the emphasis on a holistic, learner-centred, flexible system that seeks to transform India into a vibrant knowledge society, Mr Naidu said it rightfully balances the rootedness and pride in India as well as acceptance of the best ideas and practices in the world of learning from across the globe.

He expressed happiness over the importance given to the mother tongue at the primary level in the Policy.

"Diversity and respect for the local context as well as a recognition of the importance of India's classical languages will undoubtedly give learners a holistic world view. The focus of NEP-2020 on ethics and human and Constitutional values would go a long way in the creation of enlightened citizenship essential for deepening our democratic roots," Mr Naidu said.

Calling the NEP-2020's vision as "truly global and essentially Indian", Mr Naidu said that it exemplifies India's timeless quest for welcoming noble thoughts from all over the world.

The Vice President also expressed his satisfaction that the new policy reflected his conviction that there should be no imposition and no opposition to any language.

Click here for more Education News
New Education Policy (NEP)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Tamil Nadu Plus One (Class 11) Result 2020: Live Updates
Live | Tamil Nadu Plus One (Class 11) Result 2020: Live Updates
Tripura HS Result 2020: When, Where And How To Check
Tripura HS Result 2020: When, Where And How To Check
Admission Process For ITIs In Maharashtra To Begin On August 1
Admission Process For ITIs In Maharashtra To Begin On August 1
Major Step Forward To Enhance Access To Quality Education: Vice President On New Education Policy
Major Step Forward To Enhance Access To Quality Education: Vice President On New Education Policy
TN 11th Result 2020 Date And Time: Tamil Nadu Plus One Result Tomorrow At 9:30 AM
TN 11th Result 2020 Date And Time: Tamil Nadu Plus One Result Tomorrow At 9:30 AM
.......................... Advertisement ..........................