  • Home
  • Education
  • NEP Can Build New India That Vivekananda Envisioned: Tamil Nadu Governor

NEP Can Build New India That Vivekananda Envisioned: Tamil Nadu Governor

Inaugurating the Avinashilingam Institute – Academic and Administrative Development Centre of Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science for Women, Deemed University, the Governor said: "Our growth is deeply rooted in our origin and that is to be evoked and taken from Vedas and tradition."

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Dec 9, 2022 6:40 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

IIT Kanpur Hosts International Conference On Precision, Micro, Meso, Nano Engineering
Strong Action Taken Against Medical Colleges Not Maintaining Proper Faculty: Mansukh Mandaviya
IIT Jodhpur Invites Application For Various Executive Education Programme For Working Professionals
University Of Hyderabad Starts Application For Admission To MBA 2023-25 Batch
Delhi University PG Admission 2022: Registration Against Second Round Allotment Closes Today
Delhi University Decides To Increase Batch Strength In Lectures Amid Dissensions
NEP Can Build New India That Vivekananda Envisioned: Tamil Nadu Governor
Tamil Nadu Governor inaugurates Academic and Administrative Development Centre of Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science for Women
Coimbatore:

The New National Educational Policy (NEP) could build a new Bharat (India) and technical and upgraded knowledge like Artificial Intelligence and Virtual Intelligence is necessary for students and development of society, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi said on Friday.

Inaugurating the Avinashilingam Institute – Academic and Administrative Development Centre of Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science for Women, Deemed University through virtual mode, Governor Ravi said: "Our growth is deeply rooted in our origin and that is to be evoked and taken from Vedas and tradition," he said adding that the centre is based on the vision of Swami Vivekananda.

Mr Ravi, who cancelled a visit to the city due to cyclone, said oneness is the aspect that builds and enriches education. Secretary-General of Association of Indian Universities Dr Pankaj Mittal said the NEP is a key to the development of students and an answer to their aspirations. An Academic Bank of Credit (ABC) would be created and the students may become meritorious by adding to their grades and credits when they complete courses from multiple universities, Mittal said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Tamil Nadu government
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET SS Counselling 2022: Round 1 Final Result Out; Direct Link Here
NEET SS Counselling 2022: Round 1 Final Result Out; Direct Link Here
ICAR AIEEA 2022 UG Counselling Schedule Out; Candidate Registration Starts
ICAR AIEEA 2022 UG Counselling Schedule Out; Candidate Registration Starts
IIT Kanpur Hosts International Conference On Precision, Micro, Meso, Nano Engineering
IIT Kanpur Hosts International Conference On Precision, Micro, Meso, Nano Engineering
Private Educational Institutes Must Work With Government To Revive Sports Culture In Punjab: Minister
Private Educational Institutes Must Work With Government To Revive Sports Culture In Punjab: Minister
WBJEE 2023 Information Brochure Out; Check Eligibility Criteria, Application Process
WBJEE 2023 Information Brochure Out; Check Eligibility Criteria, Application Process
.......................... Advertisement ..........................