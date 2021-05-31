  • Home
NEP To Be Implemented From This Academic Year: Karnataka Deputy CM

"The NEP will be implemented from this year despite Covid-19. It offers an answer to all the problems faced by the students, parents and teachers on the prevailing education system," Dr Ashwath Narayan said during an international level virtual conference on 'Education and Industries'.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: May 31, 2021 9:45 pm IST | Source: PTI

The minister said preparations were almost complete to implement it but due to COVID-19 the process was delayed (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
Bengaluru:

The new National Education Policy will be implemented from this academic year, Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said on Monday.

"The NEP will be implemented from this year despite Covid-19. It offers an answer to all the problems faced by the students, parents and teachers on the prevailing education system," Dr Ashwath Narayan said during an international level virtual conference on 'Education and Industries'.

According to him, the NEP would take the society forward because it creates a talent pool required for industries.

The DCM said preparations were almost complete to implement it but due to Covid-19 the process was delayed.

Dr Ashwath Narayan also said the industry has come forward to offer one-year internships to the students.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Education News
