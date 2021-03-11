NEP Aims To Give Youth Right Education For Revolutionary Changes: President Kovind

  • Home
The National Education Policy 2020 aims to give the country's youth the right education to bring 'revolutionary changes' in the course of history, said President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday.

Education | ANI | Updated: Mar 11, 2021 2:31 pm IST

New Delhi:

The National Education Policy 2020 aims to give the country's youth the right education to bring 'revolutionary changes' in the course of history, said President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday.

While addressing the 41st annual convocation of Anna University in Chennai, the President further said that the new policy aimed to implement a modern education system based on resources relevant to the evolving needs of the present.

"...Education is the catalyst for change and the youth is the most potent agent of social transformation. Educated youth, given the right direction, can bring revolutionary changes in the course of history. That is what the National Education Policy 2020 aims to achieve," the President said.

He added, "The new policy seeks to implement a modern education system based on research, skill and acumen relevant to the evolving needs of the present. It would also include our rich cultural heritage in consonance with a futuristic outlook."

He further said that it focuses on inculcating moral values and promoting an understanding of Indian culture and expressed confidence that the implementation of the policy would usher in an era of modern learning and education.

"It will create a brigade of researchers and professionals who would take our country to the great heights of development, as befitting our national aspirations," he said.

Anna University news President Kovind
