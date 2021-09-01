  • Home
  NEP 2020 Would Turn Country Into 'Global Knowledge Superpower': Dharmendra Pradhan

NEP 2020 Would Turn Country Into 'Global Knowledge Superpower': Dharmendra Pradhan

Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday said the New Education Policy 2020 would turn the country into a “global knowledge superpower”, according to an official statement.

Updated: Sep 1, 2021 11:20 pm IST | Source: PTI

New Delhi:

Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday said the New Education Policy 2020 would turn the country into a “global knowledge superpower”, according to an official statement. The Union minister was addressing a virtual conference on the occasion of the 61st Foundation Day of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).

“NCERT should gear up for bringing in massive transformation in education as envisaged in the NEP 2020. The New Education Policy 2020 will turn India into a global knowledge superpower,” Pradhan said. The conference was also attended by Subhash Sarkar, Minister of State of Education, Raj Kumar Ranjan Singh, Minister for State for Education and senior officials of the ministry and NCERT.

Highlighting the significance of the NCERT logo featuring three swans, and its motto of "life eternal through learning", Sarkar emphasised on the organisation’s role as the “resource centre of research, development and training”. Singh said the foundation day was an occasion to rejoice in the past, introspect, and plan for the future. An NCERT publication titled, “dictionary of sociology” in three languages — English, Hindu and Urdu, was also released on the occasion.

