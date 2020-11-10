NEP 2020 Will Transform Education System Of India: Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ At IIT Bombay

Image credit: Twitter Account of Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' Ramesh Pokhriyal Inaugurates National Education Day Programme At IIT B

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay celebrated the birth anniversary of India’s first Education Minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad today, November 10. On the occasion, Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ virtually inaugurated the National Education Day programme today as the Chief Guest. K. Kasturirangan, Former Chairman, ISRO and Chairman of the committee for drafting the New Education Policy (NEP) was the Guest of Honour.

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad’s birth anniversary on 11 November is celebrated as the National Education Day across the nation.

Speaking the occasion, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said “Through ‘Study in India, Stay in India and Internationalization of Education', we are committed to establishing India as a global hub of education. To ensure high quality of education, it is also necessary that we move forward with cooperation, coordination and agreement with the leading universities of the world. This has been incorporated in NEP 2020 by inviting Top 100 World Universities to set up campus in India.”

In his address, Mr Pokhriyal congratulated IIT Bombay for being one of the leading global technological institutions providing transformative education to create leaders and innovators, and generates new knowledge for society and industry.

The implementation of NEP-2020 will transform the education system of the country, he added.

The Minister congratulated all the awardees for their dedicated work in the field of research. He also appealed to students to use science and technology for the benefit of the people of India and contribute in the nation building initiatives.

IIT Bombay Research Excellence Awards 2019 were also presented by the Director Subhasis Chaudhuri. The awards include:

Research Publication Award (5 awards) recognising original research results in peer reviewed publications and/or other forms such as exhibits (e.g., design, film).

Research dissemination award (3 awards) recognising outstanding efforts to disseminate research through monographs/ books/ review chapters/ review papers.

Early research achiever award (3 awards) - awarded to young researchers who have already shown their potential for producing outstanding original work.

While addressing the audience, the Director of IIT Bombay Subhasis Chaudhuri said, “National Education Policy 2020 formulated by the Education Ministry is very comprehensive in its scope and through a proper assimilation we expect a big boost in the quality of education for all students in India. At IIT Bombay, we look forward to leveraging the key spirits embodied in this policy document in making our offerings more expansive, substantive and socially relevant. As we celebrate the National Education Day, we reaffirm our commitments to providing quality education and excellence in research.”

Additionally, Mr Pokhriyal conferred Professor Krithi Ramamritham Award for creative research-2019 to Jayakrishnan Nair, Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Bombay for his research contributions in "Uncertainty management in the smart, renewable-rich power grid", and to Varun Bhalerao, Department of Physics, IIT Bombay, for his research contributions in "Electromagnetic counterparts to gravitational wave sources". The award carries a citation and a cash reward of Rs 1,00,000 each.

Guest of Honour, K Kasturirangan, in his address said, "National Education Policy 2020 represents an integrated yet flexible approach to education; duly taking cognisance of the interconnectedness of the various phases of education in mind, and how the same will enable continuity, coherence and processes to ultimately realise an end-to-end educational road-map for the country."

The inauguration was followed by a workshop on National Education Policy 2020. The workshop included talks by B. N. Jagatap, IIT Bombay, Jaitirth ‘Jerry’ Rao, entrepreneur, Founder of VBHC and HFFC and Dhruba J. Saikia, TIFR, ex-VC, Cotton College State University.