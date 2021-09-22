NEP 2020 Will Help Students Develop Problem-Solving Skills: Minister

  • Home
The National Education Policy 2020 aims at helping students develop problem-solving skills and prepare them to find job opportunities, Union minister Rajkumar Ranjan Singh said on Wednesday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 22, 2021 10:22 pm IST | Source: PTI

NEP aims at helping students develop problem-solving skills
Guwahati:

He also stressed on the role of mother tongue in early childhood education and inculcating critical thinking. Addressing a function here, the Union Minister of State for Education hoped that Assam would continue its “exemplary performance” in implementation of the policy.

The NEP replaces the 34-year-old National Policy on Education framed in 1986, with the objective of paving the way for transformational reforms in school and higher education systems to make India a global knowledge superpower.

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said the state government will immediately implement steps like merger of schools, up gradation of high schools to higher secondary educational facilities, and training of mathematics and science teachers.

Two national awardees - Kangkan Kishor Dutta from Jorhat and Binanda Swargiary from Baksa - were felicitated at the event along with 35 state awardees.

New national education policy
