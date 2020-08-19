Image credit: Shutterstock Uttar Pradesh To Set Up Task Force For Implementation Of NEP 2020

The Uttar Pradesh Government has recommended the formulation of a 17-member task force to formulate an action plan for the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020, or NEP 2020. The NEP 2020 approved by the Union Cabinet on July 29 envisions major reforms in the school and higher education systems. The new NEP seeks to replace the existing National Policy on Education of 1986 and last modified in the year 1992.

A recent tweet from the Chief Minister’s Office of Uttar Pradesh confirmed the formation of the task force. It said: “Chief Minister To formulate an action plan for the successful implementation of the National Education Policy-2020 implemented by Uttar Pradesh, it has recommended the formation of a 17-member task force.”

The 17-member task force will comprise Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Dinesh Sharma as the President, Minister of Basic Education Satish Dwivedi as the co-chairman.

Dr GC Tripathi, President, UP State Higher Education Council; Ms Renuka Kumar, ACS, Basic Education Department; Ms. S Radha Chauhan, ACS Technical Education and Vocational Education; Ms Monika S Garg, ACS, Higher Education Department; Ms Aradhana Shukla, ACS, Secondary Education Department; Mr Anil Swarup, Former Secretary to the Government of India; Mr Ashok Ganguly, former Chairman Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be the members of this task force.

Dr Vinay Pathak, Vice Chancellor, AKTU, Lucknow; Mr. Vachaspati Mishra, President, Uttar Pradesh Sanskrit Sansthan; Mr. VP Khandelwal, Former Director, Secondary Education; Mri Krishna Mohan Tripathi, Former Director, Secondary Education are the nominated members of the NEP 2020 Uttar Pradesh task force.

“In this important task force, Prof. of Lucknow University Arvind Mohan, Dr. Nishi Pandey and Dr. Abbas Nayyar will also serve as members,” added the tweet from the Chief Minister’s office.

And Mr Vijay Kiran Anand, Director General, will be the Member Secretary of the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan Task Force.