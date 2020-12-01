NEP 2020 Does Not Dilute Reservation Policy In Education: Ramesh Pokhriyal

NEP 2020 Does Not Dilute Reservation Policy: Ramesh Pokhriyal

In response to the reports casting doubt on whether the NEP 2020 upholds the reservation policy, Union Education Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has today clarified that “The New Education Policy affirms by the constitutional mandate of reservation enshrined in Article 15 and Article 16 of the Indian Constitution.”

“Various Entrance Examinations like JEE Main, NEET, UGC-NET, IGNOU were organised after the declaration of NEP 2020 and many appointment processes were also held in educational institutions, but we have not received a single complaint of dilution of reservation provision so far,” Mr Pokhriyal said.

“I reiterate that successful ongoing programs and policies will continue with new efforts to bring educational inclusion of SCs, STs, OBCs, Divyang and other socio-economic disadvantageous groups. I would like to make it absolutely clear that my Ministry will take every appropriate action if we receive any complaint in this regard,” he added.

The minister said that the NEP 2020 was formulated after consultations with all the stakeholders, students, teachers, parents, educational administrators, educationist, non-teaching staff and society as a whole.

NEP framed a cluster of SCs, STs, OBCs, Divyang, girls, women, trans/gender, minorities, geographical marginalized, and other socio-Economically and culturally deprived groups under a cluster- ‘Socio-economic Deprived Group’s (SEDGs) while making the draft, the minister informed in his letter.

Mr Pokhriyal further added, “To address the issues SEDGs communities, NEP 2020 made a provision to form various special Educational Zones based on educational marginality where coordination of various ongoing and new support and inclusive schemes will be evolved to develop educational inclusion of SC’s, STs, OBCs, Divyang, and other deprived communities. The scholarships schemes, cycle distribution schemes, direct cash transfer for educational inclusion of the deprived and many other supportive government schemes will help us to bring educational inclusion of SEDGs groups.”

As per the policy, the opening of minority schools and colleges will be encouraged. The alternative forms schools will also be supported under NEP 2020. The provision of special scholarships to develop the capacity to participate in the educational sphere among minority students has been provided, the minister said.

“I firmly believe that this path-breaking new Policy is going to emerge as an important intervention in the history of Indian education for creating educational inclusion of the SCs, STs, OBCs, Divyang and other deprived social groups.” Mr

Pokhriyal said.