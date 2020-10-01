NEP 2020: UGC Seeks Suggestions On Implementation Of New Education Policy

Image credit: mygov.in UGC Seeks Suggestions On Implementing New Education Policy

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked the higher education institutions across the country to submit their feedback and suggestions regarding the implementation of the new National Education Policy, or NEP 2020. Institutions can submit their suggestions and feedback on NEP 2020 up to October 4, using the MyGov portal, UGC said.

“As a part of the consultation process, an outline of the implementation plan covering the actionable points and associated activities as envisioned in the NEP 2020 document has been prepared,” an official statement said.

“The Government of India is using the MyGov platform for inviting suggestions from the stakeholders on the outline of implementation plan on NEP 2020. Discussion on outline of the implementation plan on NEP 2020 is now live on MyGov portal at link: https://innovateindia.mygov.in/nep2020-citizen,” the statement added.

UGC Guidelines For Gender Champions In Educational Institutions

In a separate letter to institutions, UGC has discussed the need for creating an environment that fosters equal treatment for engagement of gender champions in educational institutions across the country. UGC has asked institutions for a “swift implementation” of the guidelines for gender champions.

Since the announcement of the New Education Policy on July 29, the Government of India has organised a number of discussions, webinar’s and meetings, including the National Conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under New Education Policy on August 7, Governors’ conference on 'Role of NEP 2020 in Transforming Higher Education’ on September 9, and the Visitor’s Conference on September 19.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' today answered questions on different aspects of the National Education Policy.