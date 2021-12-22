NEP 2020 To Provide Practical Based Education System: Karnataka Chief Minister

  • Home
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that the New Education Policy (NEP)-2020 will provide a practical based education system needed to meet the challenges of rapid change in the present era.

Education | ANI | Updated: Dec 22, 2021 7:53 pm IST | Source: ANI

Basavaraj Bommai on New Education Policy 2020
Belagavi:

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that the New Education Policy (NEP)-2020 will provide a practical based education system needed to meet the challenges of rapid change in the present era. The chief minister's remarks came during the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Rani Chennamma University building in Belagavi.

Speaking at the event, Bommai, said, "A practical based education system is needed to meet challenges of rapid change in the present era. There is a huge difference between the syllabus being taught and the practical needs of the world. The New Education Policy (NEP) is being implemented to bridge this gap. The present generation of students needs the power of knowledge to face the challenges with confidence and courage. NEP would empower them with the necessary knowledge."

Bommai further said that universities should not reduce to mere centres of awarding degrees. "Universities should foster innovation, experimentation and develop into centres for finding solutions for problems being faced by society. They should keep pace with technological and social changes happening in the world," he added.

The chief minister suggested that the universities inculcate logical and lateral thinking and create a conducive ecosystem for learning. "The academics in the university should not confine themselves to their campuses. The Vice-Chancellors should lead from the front and guide the institution."

"State government would complete the works of providing a beautiful environment, roads and other infrastructure with modern buildings within a year. Every room in the building should be digitalized. It should be a global link of knowledge. This is the knowledge century," he added.

State Higher Education Minister Dr C.N. Ashwathnarayan, Minister Shashikala Jolle among others were also present on the occasion.

(Expect for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers 360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

National Education Policy (NEP)
