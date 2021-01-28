NEP 2020 Promotes Art, Culture Through Education: Ramesh Pokhriyal On Kala Utsav

While addressing the valedictory session of Kala Utsav 2020 today, the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said that Kala Utsav has realised the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by giving the right direction and shape to the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’. The Education Minister appreciated the introduction of the indigenous toys and games segment in Kala Utsav 2020 and emphasized that this promotes ‘Vocal for Local’.

Kala Utsav 2020 was launched online on January 10 through a digital platform. A total of 35 teams have participated in Kala Utsav 2020 from different states, union territories, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti schools. As many as 287 girls, 289 boys participated in the Kala Utsav 2020 including four divyang participants, a statement issued in this regard stated.

During the valedictory session of Kala Utsav 2020, Mr Pokhriyal mentioned about the National Education Policy (NEP 2002). He also said that NEP 2020 emphasizes the promotion of arts and culture through education. Mr Pokhriyal has asked the educational institutes to promote art and culture through education. Kala Utsav 2020, the minister said, has also incorporated the recommendations of the National Education Policy 2020.

Students, when indulging in any form of art, use their imagination and try to realise it and give it life thus turning it into reality. Kala Utsav gives an opportunity to this process. Such opportunities enhance the students' reasoning, comprehensibility, problem solving, cognitive and decisive abilities, which are helpful in the all-round development of the student, the statement added.