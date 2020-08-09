NEP 2020: New Education Policy is expected to pave way for revival of dying arts

With nod from the Union Cabinet, National Education Policy 2020 came to life last month. Since its approval, the policy has been analyzed and assessed for its various provisions. One of the important aspects of the policy is its focus on developing and nurturing art-integrated education and by extension extra-curricular learning.

The National Research Foundation (NRF), envisioned in the NEP will not only focus on scientific research but will also be a catalyst in promoting quality research in art, music, philosophy, writing et al.

The policy paves way for hiring of artists and craftspersons, specially from local communities, as guest faculty to promote music, art, languages, and handicraft. The guest faculty, thus employed, will ensure that students are privy to local culture and pool of knowledge.

An important provision in the policy is to have Artist(s)-in-Residence in schools or school complexes to expose students to art and creativity.

The New Education Policy also lists creation of programmes in different fields of Arts with an application in modern world such as Translation and Interpretation, Art and Museum Administration, Archaeology, Artefact Conservation, Graphic Design, and Web Design.

The policy also outlines further development of the 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat' programme to include touring of destinations around the country by students.

This focus on including art forms in school and higher education curriculum can result into a revival of dying local arts and crafts. The employment opportunities will open not only in teaching sector but also at Academies, museums, art galleries, and heritage sites, which according to the policy document, are in dire need of qualified individuals for their effective functioning.