NEP 2020: National Book Trust, Nehru Centre London Organised Dialogue On Education Policy

A dialogue on the National Education Policy was organised on January 18 by Nehru Centre London and National Book Trust, under the Ministry of Education. The dialogue on ‘New Education Policy 2020 -- NEP Outreach’ was attended by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, ICCR President Vinay Sahastrabuddhe, and Educationist Former Minister for Universities, Science, Research and Innovation United Kingdom Jo Johnson. The event was moderated by Amish Tripathi, Minister (Culture), High Commission of India, UK and Director, Nehru Centre.

The Education Minister during the dialogue on NEP 2020 said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the NEP 2020 has been implemented with a futuristic mindset to turn the challenges into opportunities.

“It will equip India to hold a position in the global knowledge system while maintaining and developing its traditional knowledge system. Through the policy, we are hoping to transform education and put a significant thrust on learning about how to think critically and solve problems, how to be creative and multidisciplinary, and how to innovate, adapt, and absorb new material in novel and changing fields,” Mr Nishank added.

Pedagogy, Mr Pokhriyal said, is expected to evolve to make education more experiential, holistic, integrated, inquiry-driven, discovery-oriented, learner-centred, discussion-based, flexible, and, of course, enjoyable.

Lauding NEP 2020, Mr Johnson said: “India’s NEP 2020 is an event of global significance and as a policy it will turn India into a global knowledge superpower, emphasizing its strong focus on early years, teachers, universal numeracy and literacy.”

He also mentioned that the exciting fact about NEP 2020 is that it proposes to shift the mode of assessment from summative to formative, testing higher order skills like critical thinking, analysis and conceptual clarity, a statement issued in this regard said.

“Rt. Hon Jo Johnson and Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ also engaged in a dialogue on various provisions of the NEP-2020, such as teacher training, entry of top 100 foreign universities in India, and education in Indian HEIs,” the statement added.