NEP 2020 Implementation Plan For Schools On The Final Leg

In line with the new National Education Policy (NEP 2020), the School Education Department in a statement said that an implementation plan for school education has been made and work on it has already begun. The School Education Department’s implementation plan on NEP 2020 mentions several activities to be undertaken in accordance with the recommendations of the policy.

As per the NEP 2020 implementation plan by the School Education Department, the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) will introduce improvement examination from the year 2021 and will introduce English and Sanskrit in Class 11 from 2021-22 academic session. Competency based questions, in line with NEP 2020, have already been introduced in the Board exams for Classes 10 and 12 in a phased manner, increasing by 10 per cent every year. The ministry also said that the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) will be developed in 2021-22.

The education ministry, as per a statement, had prepared a task-list which was shared with all the states, Union Territories and autonomous bodies in September 2020 for them to provide feedback till October 12, 2020. The ministry said that state departments of 31 states and union territories provided more than 7,000 suggestions or feedback on the task list that are now being incorporated.

The implementation plan also stated learning outcomes upto secondary level have been notified and draft of learning outcomes for senior secondary levels have been released for inviting suggestions.

The School Education Department is also aligning the existing schemes -- Samagra Shiksha, Mid Day Meal and Padhna Likhna Abhiyan with the recommendations of NEP 2020.

The Education Ministry has also invited suggestions for the draft of learning outcomes for senior secondary level.