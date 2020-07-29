  • Home
  • Education
  • NEP 2020 Highlights: School And Higher Education

NEP 2020 Highlights: School And Higher Education

The NEP 2020, will replace the last one framed in 1986 and modified in 1992.

Education | Written By Atul Krishna | Updated: Jul 29, 2020 5:04 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Major Reforms Announced As Union Cabinet Approves National Education Policy 2019
Cabinet Approves National Education Policy, Major Overhaul In School, Higher Education Expected
Union Cabinet Approves New National Education Policy
13-Year-Old Indore Girl Clears Class 12 Exams. Next Aim: B.Com Degree
Opinion: Prepping The Education Sector For Contingencies
Rajasthan Combines Elementary, Secondary Education Boards To Form Rajasthan Council Of School Education
NEP 2020 Highlights: School And Higher Education
Union Cabinet approves National Education Policy
Image credit: Twitter/Ministry of HRD
New Delhi:

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the National Education Policy 2020, five years after the first committee to draft it was constituted

The NEP 2020, will replace the last one framed in 1986 and modified in 1992.

The NEP 2020 was drafted by a committee chaired by the scientist, K Kasturirangan, and the draft was submitted and made public for comment in May 2019.

The cabinet has also approved the proposal to change the name of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) to the Ministry of Education.

The draft proposes wholesale restructuring of higher education into three categories of institutions that conduct research, teach and are degree-granting colleges. It proposes phasing out the system of affiliated colleges and turning institutions that specialize in specific domains into multidisciplinary ones. Undergraduate programmes may stretch to four years with multiple-exist options. The system will be governed by a single regulator, Higher Education Commission of India. It also proposes allowing foreign universities to set up.

For schools, it plans universal early childhood education and a 100% gross enrollment ratio by 2030. It proposes teaching in the mother tongue till Class 5 and making English optional till Class 8. It proposes a National Assessment Centre -- Performance Assessment, Review, and Analysis of Knowledge for Holistic Development, or PARAKH -- to be set up as a standard-setting body for setting norms, standards, and guidelines for student assessment and evaluation for all recognized school boards. It proposes more exams in general.

School Education In NEP 2020

The NEP proposes to universalise early childhood care and education (ECCE) for children ages 3 to 6 by 2030 and also achieve 100% gross enrolment ratio in school education over the same period. Apart from the focus on ECCE, there is also emphasis on measuring learning outcomes and assessments. These are the main elements proposed for school education:

  • States and Union Territories will have to “group or rationalise” schools into “school complexes” by 2025

  • National Curricular and Pedagogical Framework for Early Childhood Care and Education (NCPFECCE) for children up to the age 8

  • New curricular and pedagogical framework of 5+3+3+4 years with a strong base of Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) from age 3.

  • Medium of instruction in mother tongue or local language regional language at least upto Class 5. English to be optional up to Class 8.

  • “School exams” in Classes 3, 5 and 8 and board exams in Classes 10 and 12

  • Reduction in curriculum to core concepts

  • A National Assessment Centre, PARAKH (Performance Assessment, Review, and Analysis of Knowledge for Holistic Development) to be set up as a standard-setting body for all recognized school boards.

  • Bagless days in schools

  • Gender-Inclusion Fund’ to provide equitable quality education for all girls as well as transgender students.

  • Board exams to test knowledge application, to include ‘modular exams’.

  • Vocational programmes to be introduced from Class 6

Higher Education In NEP 2020

  • Achieve 50% gross enrolment ratio by 2035

  • Three categories of universities: research-intensive, teaching intensive and autonomous degree-granting Colleges

  • Phasing out the system of ‘affiliated colleges’ over a period of 15 years through a system of “graded autonomy”

  • Undergraduate degree programmes will last three or four years with multiple exit options

  • Exit options include: Certificate after completing one year in a discipline, diploma after 2 years, Bachelor’s degree after a 3-year programme and 4-year Multidisciplinary Bachelor's programme.

  • Major and minor system in degrees allowing students the option of multidisciplinary choices. For instance, Physics with Fashion Design

  • Credit transfer will be enabled through academic credit backs

  • Multidisciplinary Education and Research Universities (MERUs) will be set up

  • Internationalization of education –allow entry of foreign universities, student and faculty mobility

  • More faculty and institutional autonomy

  • Governance of Higher Education Institution (HEIs) by independent boards having academic and administrative autonomy

  • Fee fixation for private and public universities

  • All HEIs to be multidisciplinary by 2040

  • Professional education to be an integral part of the higher education system

  • A single regulator, Higher Education Commission of India (HECI), will regulate with the same norms for every type of institution, private and public.

  • Indian Institute of Translation and Interpretation (IITI) to be established.

  • Efforts to preserve and promote all Indian languages including classical, tribal and endangered languages will be undertaken

  • Establishment of a National Research Foundation (NRF)

  • National institutes for Pali, Persian and Prakrit will be set up.

Click here for more Education News
New national education policy National Education Policy 2019
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Admission Of Students Only After Schools Re-Open: Tamil Nadu Minister
Admission Of Students Only After Schools Re-Open: Tamil Nadu Minister
Major Reforms Announced As Union Cabinet Approves National Education Policy 2019
Major Reforms Announced As Union Cabinet Approves National Education Policy 2019
GCET 2020: Goa Technical Education Starts GCET Counselling Application
GCET 2020: Goa Technical Education Starts GCET Counselling Application
Child Labour And Trafficking May Rise Due To COVID-19 And Lockdown: Report
Child Labour And Trafficking May Rise Due To COVID-19 And Lockdown: Report
Tamil Nadu Plus One Result 2020 Date, Time Confirmed
Tamil Nadu Plus One Result 2020 Date, Time Confirmed
.......................... Advertisement ..........................