  • Home
  • Education
  • NEP 2020 Has Given National Perspective To Education Of Tribals: Minister

NEP 2020 Has Given National Perspective To Education Of Tribals: Minister

The National Education Policy 2020 aims to ensure equity and inclusion and has given a national perspective to the education of tribals, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda has said.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 23, 2021 5:09 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

QS Employability Rankings: IISc Bengaluru, 6 IITs In Top 500 universities In World
NEP 2020 Will Help Students Develop Problem-Solving Skills: Minister
Dharmendra Pradhan Holds Discussion On Digital Education With Officials
Indian Teachers Positive About Careers Post-Pandemic: Report
India's Highest Altitude Institute In Ladakh Gets LiFi Network For Faster Internet
Education Ministry Forms Committee For Development Of National Curriculum Frameworks
NEP 2020 Has Given National Perspective To Education Of Tribals: Minister
Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda
New Delhi:

The National Education Policy 2020 aims to ensure equity and inclusion and has given a national perspective to the education of tribals, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda has said. Mr Munda also said the Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) Scheme is reflective of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary approach towards inclusive education.

Under the scheme, the government has started model residential schools to impart quality education to tribal students across India.

"The National Education Policy 2020, which aims to ensure equity and inclusion, has given a national perspective to education of tribals, and is a true manifest of good governance," the minister said in a webinar organised by the Education Ministry.

He also said that programmes like Digital India, Samagra Shiksha etc are facilitating students from tribal and rural areas to compete at the national level.

Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan is an integrated scheme for school education extending support to states from preschool to senior secondary level.

Mr Munda also reminded the academia about their responsibility of giving wings to the aspirations of new generation, particularly the deprived ones.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
National Education Policy (NEP)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
DHSE Kerala Announces HS First Year Equivalency Exam Results
DHSE Kerala Announces HS First Year Equivalency Exam Results
TS ICET Results 2021 Declared; Direct Link
TS ICET Results 2021 Declared; Direct Link
NEET PG 2021: Things Candidates Should Know About AIQ Counselling
NEET PG 2021: Things Candidates Should Know About AIQ Counselling
'School Mitras' To Help Bring Parents Closer To Management Panels In Delhi Government Schools
'School Mitras' To Help Bring Parents Closer To Management Panels In Delhi Government Schools
Got Below 90% In Class 12? You May Get Admission In These DU Colleges, Courses
Got Below 90% In Class 12? You May Get Admission In These DU Colleges, Courses
.......................... Advertisement ..........................