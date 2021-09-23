NEP 2020 Has Given National Perspective To Education Of Tribals: Minister

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda

The National Education Policy 2020 aims to ensure equity and inclusion and has given a national perspective to the education of tribals, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda has said. Mr Munda also said the Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) Scheme is reflective of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary approach towards inclusive education.

Under the scheme, the government has started model residential schools to impart quality education to tribal students across India.

"The National Education Policy 2020, which aims to ensure equity and inclusion, has given a national perspective to education of tribals, and is a true manifest of good governance," the minister said in a webinar organised by the Education Ministry.

He also said that programmes like Digital India, Samagra Shiksha etc are facilitating students from tribal and rural areas to compete at the national level.

Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan is an integrated scheme for school education extending support to states from preschool to senior secondary level.

Mr Munda also reminded the academia about their responsibility of giving wings to the aspirations of new generation, particularly the deprived ones.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)