NEP 2020: Government Fact Check Refutes Claim On Scrapping Class 10 Board Exams

Amid the various announcements related to the new National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020) being made in the newly amended NEP, there are certain fake exam-related claims circulated online. The government fact-check, Press Information Bureau (PIB) fact-checker, refuted a claim related to the scrapping of Class 10 board exams.

As per the claim, there will be no provision for Class 10 board exams and only Class 12 board exams will be taken into account. The PIB fact-checker has debunked this claim and clarified that no such announcement has been made as part of the new NEP 2020.

PIB took to Twitter and said:, “A message has claimed that as per the new education policy, there will be only board exams in Class 12 and there will be no provision for board exams in Class 10.”

“PIBFactCheck : This claim is fake. EduMinOfIndia has not issued any such order,” it added.

PIB has been warning of several claims related to exams and school opening and closing dates on its social media platform. The government fact-checker, earlier, debunked a claim about the reclosing of the schools and colleges across the country.

Several states across that country have already announced the board exams 2021 dates. States including Assam, Bihar, Goa, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh have also released the Class 10 board exam dates and the Class 12 exam dates. CBSE Class 10 board exams will begin on May 4, 2021.