  • Home
  • Education
  • NEP 2020: Government Fact Check Refutes Claim On Scrapping Class 10 Board Exams

NEP 2020: Government Fact Check Refutes Claim On Scrapping Class 10 Board Exams

NEP 2020: The government fact-check refuted a claim related to the scrapping of Class 10 board exams.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Feb 11, 2021 7:51 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

How To Register For Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021: Key Points
Board Exams 2021: Here's Classes 10, 12 Time Table Of Over 10 States
School Principals Welcome Delhi Nursery Admission Schedule Announcement
Global Teacher Prize Winner To Guide Maharashtra Teachers In Workshops
Supreme Court Stays Delhi High Court Verdict Asking Schools To Provide Gadgets, Internet To Poor Students
Nursery Admissions In Delhi To Begin From February 18: Directorate of Education
NEP 2020: Government Fact Check Refutes Claim On Scrapping Class 10 Board Exams
NEP 2020: Government Fact Check Refutes Claim On Scrapping Class 10 Board Exams
New Delhi:

Amid the various announcements related to the new National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020) being made in the newly amended NEP, there are certain fake exam-related claims circulated online. The government fact-check, Press Information Bureau (PIB) fact-checker, refuted a claim related to the scrapping of Class 10 board exams.

As per the claim, there will be no provision for Class 10 board exams and only Class 12 board exams will be taken into account. The PIB fact-checker has debunked this claim and clarified that no such announcement has been made as part of the new NEP 2020.

PIB took to Twitter and said:, “A message has claimed that as per the new education policy, there will be only board exams in Class 12 and there will be no provision for board exams in Class 10.”

“PIBFactCheck : This claim is fake. EduMinOfIndia has not issued any such order,” it added.

PIB has been warning of several claims related to exams and school opening and closing dates on its social media platform. The government fact-checker, earlier, debunked a claim about the reclosing of the schools and colleges across the country.

Several states across that country have already announced the board exams 2021 dates. States including Assam, Bihar, Goa, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh have also released the Class 10 board exam dates and the Class 12 exam dates. CBSE Class 10 board exams will begin on May 4, 2021.

Click here for more Education News
state board exams Education Ministry CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IGNOU Launches Diploma In Value Education Programme
IGNOU Launches Diploma In Value Education Programme
Hold Final Exams For Classes 9, 11; Start New Session From April 1: CBSE To Schools
Hold Final Exams For Classes 9, 11; Start New Session From April 1: CBSE To Schools
Government Launches India Toy Fair Website
Government Launches India Toy Fair Website
‘Frustration, Sleeplessness Part Of Daily Routine Now’: NEET 2021 Aspirants
‘Frustration, Sleeplessness Part Of Daily Routine Now’: NEET 2021 Aspirants
IIT Kharagpur's AI Study Finds 20% Of India Has Toxic Levels Of Arsenic In Groundwater
IIT Kharagpur's AI Study Finds 20% Of India Has Toxic Levels Of Arsenic In Groundwater
.......................... Advertisement ..........................