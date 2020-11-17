  • Home
NEP 2020 Focuses On Equipping Students With Capabilities To Meet 21st-Century Challenges: Vice President

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said that National Education Policy 2020 was comprehensive and holistic which seeks to develop character, inculcate a scientific temper and equip students with the capabilities to meet 21st-century challenges.

Updated: Nov 17, 2020

Image credit: Shutterstock
Hyderabad:

Inaugurating a new ''Amenities Center'' at the University of Hyderabad, M Venkaiah Naidu urged the youth to be the torchbearers in eradicating Illiteracy, combating diseases, meeting challenges in the farm sector, ending social evils like discrimination in any form, atrocities on women and

"The New Education Policy (NEP) not only focuses on providing quality education but also seeks to develop character, inculcate scientific temper, promote creativity, the spirit of service and equip students with the capabilities to meet 21st-century challenges," the Vice President said, according to an official release,

Mr Naidu called upon institutions like the University of Hyderabad to play a leading role in fostering the climate of creativity, inventiveness and the spirit of enterprise and added that India has the potential to become the hub of knowledge and innovation.

He urged the youth to channelize their energies to build a new and resurgent India. (ANI)

