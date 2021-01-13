NEP 2020: Education Minister Suggests A Task Force, Two Committees To Guide Implementation

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has reviewed the implementation and the progress made on the new National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020). The meeting was held with the senior officials of the ministry. During the meeting the Education Minister has recommended the constitution of a task force for coordinating the implementation of NEP between higher education and school education departments of the Ministry of Education to facilitate the smooth transition of students from school education to higher education.

“A total of 181 tasks have been identified for implementation in Higher Education and a dashboard for monitoring the progress of these identified 181 tasks of NEP with clear timelines and targets may be prepared,” a statement issued in this regard said.

Mr Nishank suggested that a review committee and an implementation committee headed by the Secretary, Higher Education be formed to ensure speedy implementation of NEP.

“A monthly and weekly calendar should be drawn up for implementation of the tasks so that every stakeholder is updated about its implementation,” the statement added.

Mr Pokhriyal emphasised the need for shifting the focus from package culture to patent culture. The National Education Technology Forum (NETF) and National Research Foundation (NRF) are critical for the success of policy so they should be established in the year 2021-2022. He called upon the stakeholders to ensure synergy between implementation of NEP and existing policies of the government. He also stressed on enabling linkages between the industry and academia for better results.