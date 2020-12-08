NEP 2020: Education Minister Reviews Progress Made On School Education

The Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, in a review meeting on the implementation of National Education Policy (NEP) on school education held today, discussed several issues of the policy and its implementation. The review meeting of the implementation of NEP 2020 on school education was also attended by senior officials including Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Chairperson Anita Karwal and Commissioner of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Nidhi Pandey.

The NEP 2020 review meeting on school education had discussions on various topics including major tasks initiated by the National Education Policy, actions undertaken by states and Union Territories on the implementation of NEP 2020. The Education Minister while reviewing various aspects of NEP on school education also dealt with the revised norms under Samagra Shiksha, a centrally sponsored scheme for school education, that are in line with NEP 2020.

Mr Pokhriyal, in his social media handle also said that another meeting with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) will be held soon.

“I chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress made regarding the implementation of NEP 2020 within school education today. The discussion centred around the major tasks initiated by NEP 2020, actions undertaken by States and UTs on the implementation of the Policy and the revised norms under Samagra Shiksha that are in line with NEP,” the Education Minister said.

I chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress made regarding the implementation of #NEP2020 within school #education today. #NEPTransformingIndia pic.twitter.com/OrXtmqjGLm — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) December 8, 2020

Earlier on August 28, the education minister in a review meeting of the Samagra Shiksha had discussions on various topics including provisions for quality education of students, ways to increase learning outcomes of students and bridging the social-gender gaps in school education.