NEP 2020: Education Minister Postpones Campaign On New Education Policy

Education Minister Postpones Campaign On New Education Policy

After the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' has delayed his campaign on New National Education Policy. The minister previously said that he will answer questions regarding the NEP 2020 on September 1.

“Due to the demise of former President of India, Shri Pranab Mukherjee, we have decided to postpone our campaign on #NEP2020, where Hon'ble Education @DrRPNishank was supposed to answer queries on #NEP, the Education Ministry said on social media.

New date and time of the question-answer session will be announced later, the ministry said.

New date and time of the question-answer session will be announced later, the ministry said.

Questions related to the new education policy can be sent to the minister using #NEPTransformingIndia.

“I and the ministry will be dedicating one full day to address your concerns. Looking forward to your queries,” Mr Pokhriyal previously said.