NEP 2020: Education Minister Launches Academic Calendar, Other Initiatives

Education Minister launches major initiatives of NEP 2020, booklet on NEP implementation

The Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education has launched a booklet on one-year achievements of the NEP implementation today to commemorate one year of the implementation of National Education Policy (NEP 2020). The booklet has been launched virtually by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

In addition to the booklet, some major NEP 2020 initiatives have also been launched. These include:

NIPUN Bharat FLN tools and resources on DIKSHA, which is a separate vertical for FLN resources developed under DIKSHA to assist and mentor states/UTs and teachers for implementing NIPUN Bharat

Virtual School of NIOS for Classes 9-12 students for providing them advanced digital learning platforms through virtual live classrooms and virtual labs

Alternate Academic Calendar 2021-22 of NCERT containing a week-wise plan of interesting and challenging activities, with reference to learning outcomes, themes and chapters taken from the syllabus or textbook.

During the launch, Education Minister said: "NEP is a philosophical document, not about data or numbers. Education is not about collecting degrees but to build character and national through building knowledge. That is our understanding of the Indian knowledge system.”

"Several good policies over the past 75 years are hidden in the files without being implemented. But we are presenting a sort of report card for NEP -- what we have done over the past one year," Mr Pradhan added.

Education Minister along with Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Dr Virender Kumar has also launched, ‘Priya’- Accessibility booklet developed by NCERT in collaboration with the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disability for ingraining the concept and significance of accessibility in children right from their formative years itself as a move towards inclusive education.

“QR codes will be available on every page,” Anita Karwal, Secretary School Education and Literacy Department said during the launch.

The programme was attended by senior officials of the Department and Heads of Autonomous Institutions and senior officers from the School Education Department from all states and UTs.

As the National Education Policy 2020 envisions a substantial transformation in the entire education system at all stages, the Department of School Education and Literacy took the implementation of the NEP 2020 on a mission mode and has prepared a flexible, interactive, indicative and inclusive NEP implementation plan called SARTHAQ.

The Department has accomplished 62 major milestones in this one year, which will transform the school education sector. These include: NIPUN Bharat Mission on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy, aligning of the Samagra Shiksha scheme with the NEP 2020, Vidya Pravesh- a three months School Preparation Module, Blue print of National Digital Education Architecture (NDEAR), capacity building of Secondary teachers under NISHTHA, Assessment reforms, Digital content on DIKSHA, etc