  • Home
  • Education
  • NEP 2020: Education Minister Answers Questions On Curriculum, Vocational Learning And Digital Libraries

NEP 2020: Education Minister Answers Questions On Curriculum, Vocational Learning And Digital Libraries

NEP 2020: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ answered students’ queries on the new National Education Policy 2020 and its impact.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 1, 2020 6:42 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

No Decision Yet On Reopening Schools, Says Karnataka Education Minister
Unlock 5: States To Decide On Reopening Schools, Online Classes To Continue
Rajasthan Extends Summer School Timings Till October 31 Amid COVID-19
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Reviews Functioning Of The State’s Ekalavya Schools
Schools In Andhra Pradesh To Reopen From November 2
Odisha Private Schools Settle For Fee Waiver, Panel Tells High Court
NEP 2020: Education Minister Answers Questions On Curriculum, Vocational Learning And Digital Libraries
Education Minister Addresses Students’ Queries On NEP 2020
New Delhi:

The Union Minister of Education, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, answered questions on the new National Education Policy on his Twitter page today. The Education Minister explained what the new structure of the school curriculum means, what will happen to the board exams, what consultations had been undertaken by the ministry before finalising the policy and what changes in curriculum might be expected. The day-long exchange with Mr Ramesh Pokhriyal was aimed at clearing students’ doubts about the NEP 2020, cleared by the Union Cabinet on July 29. Before this, the Education Ministry held a fortnight long series of webinars on the new policy. Students have been asking questions online, tagging their posts with #NEPTransformingIndia hashtag on Twitter.

Several questions were asked relating to NCERT curriculum, vocational learning, SWAYAM Prabha and installation of libraries as part of the NEP 2020.

NEP 2020 And NCERT Curriculum

Students concerned about changes in NCERT curriculum after the implementation of the National Education Policy asked Mr Pokhriyal if they will still have the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams.

Another student asked: “Can students of class-11th 2020-2021 batch take multi subjects in Commerce like History or Civics in commerce?”

A student asked the minister to explain the 5+3+3+4 structure as provided in the new NEP 2020.

National Education Policy 2020 And Higher Education

Uncertain about the implementation of NEP 2020 in both public and private universities, a student asked the Education Minister: “Will NEP 2020 be applicable for private institutions?”

Another student asked Mr Pokhriyal on his Twitter handle: “When will the new guidelines take effect of dual degree admission?”

NEP 2020 And Early Childhood Care

The Education Ministry earlier in September held several webinars to take the new education policy forward, all collectively titled “Shikshak Parv”. One such webinar was conducted on Early Childhood Care and Education. Through Thursday’s question-answer round, a student asked Mr Pokhriyal: “I would like to know the impact if NEP on existing standalone Play schools. As we understand this was an unorganised sector run privately. Will these be regularised( being part of 5+3+3+4). Lot needs to be clarified for play Schooling.

NEPTransformingIndia

Another Twitter user asked what the policy has to say about establishing libraries.

Appreciating NEP 2020, another one asked: “With many schools lacking access to IT infra, how can we get educators and students the right devices for content creation?”

NEP 2020 And Vocational Learning

A student concerned about the basis of Diploma in Engineering (Polytechnic Entrance exam) after matriculation examination asked: “Diploma in Engineering (Polytechnic Entrance exam)is based on matriculation examination after NEP What will be its basis?”

Click here for more Education News
National Education Policy (NEP) New Education Policy (NEP) Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' Education Ministry
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT Delhi Launches BTech In Materials Engineering; Admission Through JEE Advanced 2020
IIT Delhi Launches BTech In Materials Engineering; Admission Through JEE Advanced 2020
IIT Jodhpur Receives First 'NVIDIA DGX A100' AI Supercomputers In India
IIT Jodhpur Receives First 'NVIDIA DGX A100' AI Supercomputers In India
Unlock 5 Guidelines: Puducherry Government Allows Opening Of Schools
Unlock 5 Guidelines: Puducherry Government Allows Opening Of Schools
Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Virtually Inaugurate RAISE 2020 Summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Virtually Inaugurate RAISE 2020 Summit
MHT CET 2020: Maharashtra Operates Extra Buses For Students Appearing In Exam
MHT CET 2020: Maharashtra Operates Extra Buses For Students Appearing In Exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................