NEP 2020: Education Minister To Answer Questions On National Education Policy

Students can send their questions related to the new National Education Policy to the minister using #NEPTransformingIndia.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Aug 21, 2020 7:30 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

NEP 2020: Education Minister To Answer Questions On National Education Policy
Education Minister To Answer Questions On New Education Policy
Image credit: Twitter-- @DrRPNishank
New Delhi:

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will answer questions related to the recently adopted new National Education Policy, or NEP 2020, on September 1, 2020. Questions can be sent to the minister using #NEPTransformingIndia.

“I and the ministry will be dedicating one full day to address your concerns. Looking forward to your queries,” Mr Pokhriyal previously said.

On Friday, Education Minister held a meeting with the director of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and Anita Karwal, Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, to discuss on preparations for the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) and implementation of the New Education Policy.

Though the Education Minister and his Ministry have asked for questions related to the New Education policy, students have instead asked for postponement of NEET and JEE.

The Supreme Court on August 17 upheld the decision of the National Testing Agency, or NTA, to conduct JEE Main and NEET 2020 in September.

Since then, students have been responding to Mr Pokhriyal’s social media posts with Postpone JEE and Postpone NEET messages.

However, No decision on further postponing JEE and NEET has been made. NTA has already released JEE Main admit card.

According to government sources, 6,49,223 out of 8,58,273 candidates have downloaded their admit cards for the engineering entrance exam. NEET 2020 admit card will soon be released by the agency.

