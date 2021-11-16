NEP 2020: Dharmendra Pradhan Vows For Greater Integration Of Local Languages In Professional Education

  • Home
The minister today reviewed the report of the task force on imparting professional education in local languages

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Nov 16, 2021 7:04 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Image credit: Image tweeted by Dharmendra Pradhan
New Delhi:

NEP 2020: In line with the National Education Policy (NEP 2020), Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stressed for greater integration of local languages in professional education. The minister today reviewed the report of the task force on imparting professional education in local languages.

"Reviewed the report of the task force on imparting professional education in local languages. Going forward, we look towards greater integration of local languages in professional education in line with the NEP 2020," Pradhan tweeted.


This year, the engineering entrance exam- JEE Main 2021 was conducted in 13 local languages which include Assamese, Bengali, Gujrati, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu, while medical entrance- NEET 2021 held in 11 regional languages- Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

The draft National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 suggested higher educational institutes must use mother tongue or local language as a medium of instruction. It also states that programmes be offered bilingually to promote the Indian languages.

The union education minister earlier said that the National Education Policy (NEP) will drive India's education system to newer heights. "Enabling policy structure in the form of National Education Policy 2020, quality educational institutions, societal inclusivity with multiculturalism and focus on innovation, entrepreneurship and internationalisation will drive India’s education system to newer heights," Pradhan said in his address at the diplomatic conclave organised by the Chandigarh University.

With PTI inputs

