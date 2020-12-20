NEP 2020 Conference: Najma Heptullah Highlights Importance Of Native Languages

Najma Heptullah discussed native languages policy

The fourth session of National Teachers’ Congress (NTC) organised by MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU), Pune was attended by Ms Najma Heptullah, Chancellor, Jamia Millia Islamia, Rahul Karad, executive president, MIT University, Dr Muril Manohar Joshi, former Union Minister and other educational speakers. Education ministers of the states also attended the event. The theme of the conference was 'NEP 2020: Opportunities Unlocked'.

Ms Najma Heptullah hailed the National Education Policy (NEP 2020) as she said, “Native languages have been given special focus in the policy to help students understand their cultural roots. The policy places importance on the classical languages of our country to further inculcate a sense of pride amongst students in speaking in their mother tongue.”

Former Union Minister Murli Manohar Joshi termed the National Educational Policy as a robust one.

“After a gap of 30-35 years, we have a robust policy in place. The rich heritage of India has been the guiding light of this policy. NEP 2020 takes into account the local and global needs - instilling knowledge of India and its traditions and instilling strong ethics considered critical for inculcating national pride”, Mr Joshi said.

“The concept of a non-violent society, a society in which all problems are resolved by dialogue - these are the guiding principles of the NEP 2020”, he added.

The speakers discussed other issues which had impacted the Indian educational sector and economy including Atmanirbhar Bharat, educational technology and liberal education. Faculty from various institutes and universities participated in this discussion.