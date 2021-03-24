  • Home
  • Education
  • NEP 2020 To Be Implemented After Taking Institutions Into Confidence: Goa Chief Minister

NEP 2020 To Be Implemented After Taking Institutions Into Confidence: Goa Chief Minister

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told the state Legislative Assembly that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 will be implemented in the state only after taking the concerned institutions into confidence.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Mar 24, 2021 2:21 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Education Minister To Launch CBSE Assessment Framework Today
States Close Colleges, Universities Due To Rising COVID-19 Cases
Offline Classes In Colleges To Continue In Karnataka: Minister
Telangana To Temporarily Shut Educational Institutions In View Of Surge In COVID-19 Cases
List Of States Holding Classes 10, 12 Board Exams In April
Education Minister To Launch CBSE Assessment Framework For Science, Maths, English Tomorrow
NEP 2020 To Be Implemented After Taking Institutions Into Confidence: Goa Chief Minister
NEP will be implemented in the state only after taking the concerned institutions into confidence
Panaji:

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told the state Legislative Assembly that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 will be implemented in the state only after taking the concerned institutions into confidence. Opposition leaders including Congress MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco, Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai, Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte, MGP MLA Sudin Dhavalikar and Congress MLA Luizinho Faleiro expressed concerns over the implementation of the NEP.

The question was raised on the floor of the House by NCP MLA Churchill Alemao. Responding to the concerns, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the NEP will be implemented after taking all institutions into confidence. "We have already started a survey about infrastructure in various schools," he said.

During the Question Hour, Mr Lourenco expressed fear that the NEP will usurp the rights of institutions run by minority communities and said the state government should clarify on the issue. GFP MLA Mr Sardesai said there is a concept of forming "clusters" of schools to implement the policy.

"Schools run by the Diocesan Society are worried that after formation of these clusters, their unique existence will be maintained or will it be diluted," he said, urging the state government not to implement the policy in haste. Further, Mr Khaunte pointed out the government had not done an impact study to gauge the repercussions of the NEP.

"When the structure is changing, the repercussions should be studied. The chief minister should hold half a day or a day-long discussion on the policy in the Assembly," he said.

Click here for more Education News
National Education Policy (NEP) Goa schools
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CMAT Admit Card 2021 Live Updates: NTA Expected To Release Hall Tickets Soon
Live | CMAT Admit Card 2021 Live Updates: NTA Expected To Release Hall Tickets Soon
All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 15 Result To Be Announced Soon
All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 15 Result To Be Announced Soon
TISSNET Result To Be Declared Tomorrow
TISSNET Result To Be Declared Tomorrow
Animal Research Facility Opens At Jawaharlal Nehru University
Animal Research Facility Opens At Jawaharlal Nehru University
JEE Main 2021 (March) Final Answer Key Released; Result Expected Soon
JEE Main 2021 (March) Final Answer Key Released; Result Expected Soon
.......................... Advertisement ..........................