NEP 2020: AIU To Conduct Survey On Preparedness Of Institutes To Take Online Classes

AIU To Conduct Survey On Preparedness Of Institutes For Online Classes

The Association of Indian Universities, or AIU, has partnered with QASPIR to conduct an online survey on the preparedness of higher education institutes to undertake online education. In a letter, addressed to the Vice-Chancellors and Directors of AIU member universities and institutions, Pankaj Mittal, Secretary-General of AIU, said that the National Education Policy 2020, or NPE 2020, lays a lot of emphasis on technology-enabled education but many Indian institutes lack the infrastructure required for online education.

The last day to submit a response regarding the survey is August 15, AIU said in the letter.

“The AIU has launched today, an online survey for accessing the preparedness of higher education institutions (HEIs) for online teaching and learning,” an official statement said.

“Due to the large size and diversity of our country, many institutions are facing issues relating to infrastructures in terms of continuous supply of electricity, availability of devices to the students, networking and bandwidth, capacity building of teachers to teach online and for students to learn online, online assessment and evaluation of the students, online internships and placements, online collaborations and counselling of students,” the statement added.

A reliable database, that asses the preparedness of higher education institutes to adopt online teaching-learning, is important to assist the policymakers to take informed decisions in implementing and promoting online education in India, the AIU letter said.

The survey result will be available at qaspir.com and it will benefit not only the higher education institutions but will also “pave the way for the government” to take informed decisions, AIU said.