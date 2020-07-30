  • Home
NEP 2020: 50% Of All Students To Have Vocational Education

The NEP states that “at least 50% of learners” going through the school and higher education system “shall have exposure to vocational education”.

Education | Written By Atul Krishna | Updated: Jul 30, 2020 3:48 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

In the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, passed by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday, the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) placed greater importance on vocational education. The NEP states that “at least 50% of learners” going through the school and higher education system “shall have exposure to vocational education”.

The NEP highlights state that: “Beginning with vocational exposure at early ages in middle and secondary school, quality vocational education will be integrated smoothly into higher education.” NEP states that important vocational crafts, such as carpentry, electric work, metal work, gardening, pottery making, etc., will be “sampled” as decided by States and local communities during Classes 6 to 8.

The policy proposes that every child should learn “at least one vocation” and be “ exposed to several more”.The Policy also encourages a 10-day bagless with “local vocational experts” to help the students gain a better understanding of the vocation. NEP also proposes similar internship opportunities to students between Classes 6 to 12.

The policy also talks about introducing vocational courses in secondary schools “in a phased manner over the next decade”. NEP also talks about setting up “skill labs” in collaboration with polytechnics and local industries. There is also a proposal to set up vocational courses through online mode.

NEP states: “A concerted national effort will be made to ensure universal access and affordable opportunity to all children of the country to obtain quality holistic education–including vocational education - from preschool to Class 12.”

The policy also proposes ‘local teacher education programmes’ in which local resource persons can be hired by schools for shorter courses on vocational crafts.

National Education Policy (NEP)
