Neilom Prize 2020-21: The students of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Delhi) was conferred with Neilom Prize for the year 2020-21 for their contribution to the space of assistive technology to empower people with disabilities. The award is given every year to the best outgoing students of IIT Delhi, and this year it went to Richa Gupta and Girish Yadav.

According to IIT Delhi, Dr Gupta’s doctoral research at IIT Delhi sheds light on the idea of novel design strategies that can aid the retention of tactually acquired graphical information. Her work involved extensive experiments working closely with organisations that excel in accessibility initiatives and inclusion of blind and visually impaired in India (National Association for the Blind) and the USA (Indiana School for the Blind and Visually Impaired). Dr Gupta is an Assistant Professor in human centered design at IIT-Delhi.

Girish Yadav who graduated in Production and Industrial Engineering is a co-founder of Flexmo, an assistive technology product design and manufacturing company focusing on solutions for the elderly and people with locomotor disability. Yadav successfully designed multiple assistive technology devices, which include Flexmo Crutches, Transito Sit-Stand Device and elderly canes and walkers.

Prof M. Balakrishnan, Founder, Assistech Laboratory, IIT Delhi congratulated the two awardees for their contribution in empowering the disable people. “Successive generation of students and research staff who have worked in this space with passion and commitment are responsible for whatever success ASSISTECH has got in the last 15 years of its existence. We are thankful to Prof. Anand for establishing the Neilom prize, which recognises the work done by these young graduates," he said.

The prize instituted by Neilom Foundation, Maryland, USA is to inspire and empower recipients, who are Neilom Fellows, to become the leaders of tomorrow and create impactful solutions to reach humanity.