Image credit: Shutterstock NEHU Extends Last Date To Apply For BTech, MTech, MBA, PhD Programmes

North Eastern Hill University, or NEHU, Shillong, Meghalaya, has extended the last date to submit online application for admission to BA LLB, BTech, MTech, MBA and PhD programmes. Candidates who meet the required eligibility criteria can apply for these programmes by submitting the online application forms on the official website, nehu.ac.in.

According to the information on the official website, the revised last date to apply for admission to BA LLB, MBA, and MBA in Agri-Business Management and Food Technology is July 31.

The last date to apply for MBA in Tourism and Travel Management was July 21.

The last date to apply for admission to MTech in Electronics and Communication Engineering and MTech in Nanotechnology has been extended to August 31.

The extended last date to submit online application for admission to PhD in Nanotechnology is October 21.

Last date to apply for BTech (Lateral and Vertical) and BArch has been extended up to August 25. Application deadline for admission to PhD programme in NEHU, Shillong is August 17, 2020.

A common prospectus for all the programmes, with details of course structure, eligibility criteria etc. is available on the official website.

Candidates can apply for these programmes in Shillong and Tura campuses of NEHU by submitting the online application form. The application fee for programmes other than PhD is Rs 800 for unreserved category candidates and Rs 400 for SC and ST categories.

The online application fee for admission to the PhD proframme is Rs 500 for unreserved category candidates and Rs 250 for SC and ST candidates.

The application fee can be paid online using debit or credit card, and net banking through SBI and HDFC banks.

NEHU has also set-up a helpdesk for admission related assistance. Candidates with any doubt regarding the admission process will be able to reach the university on 272-4000, 272-5000, or via email at helpdesk@nehu.ac.in.