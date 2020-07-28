  • Home
  • Education
  • NEHU Admission 2020: North Eastern Hill University Extends Last Date To Apply For BTech, MBA, PhD Programmes

NEHU Admission 2020: North Eastern Hill University Extends Last Date To Apply For BTech, MBA, PhD Programmes

North Eastern Hill University, or NEHU has extended the last date to submit online application forms for admission to different programmes.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jul 28, 2020 12:24 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

RELATED NEWS

IIT Madras Research Can Help Reduce Vibrations In Automobiles
SRCC Cut Off 2020: Know Category And Round-Wise Cut Off Marks For UG Admissions
Delhi University: Admissions Under ECA Category To Be Held On Basis Of Certificates
DTU Admission 2020: Undergraduate Counselling After JEE Main 2020, Details Here
St. Stephen's To Charge Room Rent From Students Who Can't Vacate Hostel
DU Admission 2020: Apply Under ECA Category In Delhi University From August 1, Details Here
NEHU Admission 2020: North Eastern Hill University Extends Last Date To Apply For BTech, MBA, PhD Programmes
NEHU Extends Last Date To Apply For BTech, MTech, MBA, PhD Programmes
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

North Eastern Hill University, or NEHU, Shillong, Meghalaya, has extended the last date to submit online application for admission to BA LLB, BTech, MTech, MBA and PhD programmes. Candidates who meet the required eligibility criteria can apply for these programmes by submitting the online application forms on the official website, nehu.ac.in.

According to the information on the official website, the revised last date to apply for admission to BA LLB, MBA, and MBA in Agri-Business Management and Food Technology is July 31.

The last date to apply for MBA in Tourism and Travel Management was July 21.

The last date to apply for admission to MTech in Electronics and Communication Engineering and MTech in Nanotechnology has been extended to August 31.

The extended last date to submit online application for admission to PhD in Nanotechnology is October 21.

Last date to apply for BTech (Lateral and Vertical) and BArch has been extended up to August 25. Application deadline for admission to PhD programme in NEHU, Shillong is August 17, 2020.

A common prospectus for all the programmes, with details of course structure, eligibility criteria etc. is available on the official website.

Candidates can apply for these programmes in Shillong and Tura campuses of NEHU by submitting the online application form. The application fee for programmes other than PhD is Rs 800 for unreserved category candidates and Rs 400 for SC and ST categories.

The online application fee for admission to the PhD proframme is Rs 500 for unreserved category candidates and Rs 250 for SC and ST candidates.

The application fee can be paid online using debit or credit card, and net banking through SBI and HDFC banks.

NEHU has also set-up a helpdesk for admission related assistance. Candidates with any doubt regarding the admission process will be able to reach the university on 272-4000, 272-5000, or via email at helpdesk@nehu.ac.in.

Click here for more Education News
North Eastern Hill University, Shillong Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Rajasthan Class 10 Board Exam Result 2020: Live Updates
Live | Rajasthan Class 10 Board Exam Result 2020: Live Updates
Rajasthan Board, RBSE, To Declare Class 10 Result Today: What's Next?
Rajasthan Board, RBSE, To Declare Class 10 Result Today: What's Next?
GBSHSE SSC Result 2020: Know How To Check Goa Board 10th Result
GBSHSE SSC Result 2020: Know How To Check Goa Board 10th Result
Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2020 Announced, Here's Direct Link To Check Result Online
Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2020 Announced, Here's Direct Link To Check Result Online
Goa Board To Declare Class 10 Exam Result Today
Goa Board To Declare Class 10 Exam Result Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................