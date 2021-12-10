NEETUGCounsellingDelayed: Aspirants, Others Ask MCC, Edu Minister For Update

NEET counselling 2021 date and time: Medical aspirants ask for an update (representational)

NEET UG Counselling 2021: Undergraduate medical aspirants who appeared in NEET 2021 are asking the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to share an update regarding all India quota NEET UG counselling. Result of the entrance exam was announced in November and after a month, the MCC is yet to begin the registration process. Some states have started the counselling process for 85 per cent state quota seats.

“Kindly update us on the counselling schedule for NEET 2021 aspirants. Why is it getting delayed?” Dr Anand Mani asked.

Kindly update us on the counselling schedule for NEET 2021 aspirants. Why is it getting delayed?#asknmc@dpradhanbjp @NMC_IND — Dr Anand Mani (@DrAnandMani2) December 7, 2021

“Thousands of NEET-UG students and their parents are eagerly waiting for an announcement from the MCC, our patience has come to an end. our academic year has been delayed, and if it continues a lot of burdens will be on the students and teachers,” Gnanesh Aleti tweed with #NEETUGCounsellingDelayed.

Thousands of NEET-UG students and their parents are eagerly waiting for an announcement from the MCC, our patience has come to an end. our academic year has been delayed, and if it continues a lot of burdens will be on the students and teachers. #NEETUGCounsellingDelayed — gnanesh aleti (@GnaneshAleti) December 9, 2021

“Why NEET UG 2021 counselling so delayed no date announced result declared more than a month ago why played with the students already session six months delayed pls announce the counselling dates,” Dr Renu Arora tweeted.

Why NEET UG 2021 counselling so delayed no date announced result declared more than a month ago why played with the students already session six months delayed pls announce the counselling dates @dpradhanbjp #NEETUGCounsellingDelayed @NMC_IND — Dr. Renu Arora (@drrenuarora) December 6, 2021

“If you cannot get counseling done, then tell us that so may be we will be comfortable on the day, not in depression, if you are getting it done, then also tell us immediately,” Riju Ahmed said.

If you cannot get counseling done, then tell us that so may be we will be comfortable on the day, not in depression, if you are getting it done, then also tell us immediately #neetugcounselling #NEETUGCounsellingDelayed #neetpg2021counselling @PMOIndia @EduMinOfIndia @NMC_IND — Riju Ahmed (@RijuAhm63592144) December 7, 2021

“NEET 2021 results were declared on November 1, over a month back, but counselling is delayed. No updates from NTA or MCC on this!” a Twitter user said.