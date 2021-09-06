NEET UG 2021 will not be postponed, the Supreme Court has said.

The Supreme Court of India on Monday rejected a writ petition filed seeking directions for rescheduling of NEET UG 2021 examination to a date after the declaration of the CBSE compartment, private, patrachar exams. The examination will be held as per schedule on September 12, the Supreme Court said.

The Court has dismissed the plea of a batch of students who contended that the entrance exam will be clashing with other exams saying that “Over 16 lakh students take NEET. It can't be deferred on a plea of few students.”

“We will not entertain this petition. We do not want uncertainty. Let the exam continue,” a Bench comprising Justice AM Khanwilkar, Justice Hrishikesh Roy, and Justice CT Ravikumar added.

The National Testing Agency on September 3 had clarified to the bench that the students would be allowed to appear for the examination, irrespective of the fact that CBSE results would not be declared by then.

“The non-declaration of result will not stop the students from appearing in the exam, and results will only be required during the counselling,” the NTA has said.

The plea filed by Advocate Sumanth Nookala sought to quash public notice scheduling NEET UG 2021 on September 12 as being “manifestly arbitrary and in violation of Article 14 of the Constitution of India.”

While hearing the submission made by the NTA’s counsel on September 3, the bench orally told the petitioner's counsel: "Your grievance is other exams will commence and your result isn't declared. The relief claimed is unnecessary as authorities say you will be permitted to appear".