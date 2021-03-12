Image credit: Shutterstock NEET: What Happens If Two Students Score Same Marks

With over 15 lakh candidates each year and as the only admission path for undergraduate medicine, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, or NEET, is highly competitive. But as the last round of NEET showed, there can be two candidates with the exact same NTA score. For such cases, the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the exam, has a standard tie-break policy. The dates and exam guidelines for NEET 2021 are expected this week, its Director-General Vineet Joshi had earlier confirmed to NDTV. However, the tie-break policy is likely to remain the same and applies also to the engineering entrance exam. Mr Joshi also said that NEET 2021 will be held once and in pen-and-paper mode, like last year.

In NEET 2020, two candidates scored 720 out of 720 marks in the medical entrance exam but held different positions on the rank list. Delhi's Akansha Singh scored full marks, but she lost the top rank to Odisha's Soyeb Aftab because she is younger.

What Is NEET Tie-Breaking Formula?

The tie-breaking policy of NEET considers factors such as subject-wise marks in Biology and Chemistry, the number of incorrect answers and age -- in that order of importance. In the case of Ms Singh and Mr Aftab, scores in all individual subjects were equal, but in case of ties between candidates who do not score full marks, NTA’s more graduated policy will apply.

These are the factors and the order in which they are applied to break ties:

Biology marks: If the same marks have been scored by two or more candidates, the one who scores higher marks in Biology (Botany and Zoology) will get preference in ranking.

Chemistry marks: If the tie exists after comparing Biology scores, candidates who score higher marks in Chemistry will get preference.

Less incorrect marks: If the tie still persists, aspirants with less number of wrong answers in all the subjects of the NEET test will also get an advantage.

Age factor: If all the above criteria fail and the tie still remains, the candidate older in age will be preferred.

Exam Pattern

Earlier this year, the Ministry of Education in an official release had said that the students might get more internal choice questions in NEET 2021. “The syllabus of JEE and NEET will remain unchanged for the year 2021, however, unlike previous years, this year the candidates will have options to answer the questions in JEE and NEET. The exact pattern for NEET (UG) 2021 is yet to be announced. However, in view of the reduction of the syllabus by some boards across the country, the NEET (UG) 2021 question paper will also have options on the lines of JEE (Main).”

As of now, students appearing in the medical examination need to attempt a total of 180 questions for 720 marks. The Physics and Chemistry sections have 45 questions each, and the Biology section has 90 questions. As per the marking scheme of NEET, every correct answer awards four marks and a student loses one mark for every wrong answer. To qualify NEET, students need to score 50 percentile marks. The OBC, ST, and SC candidates need to score 40 percentile, while EWS candidates are required to score a minimum of 45 percentile. NEET, a national-level test conducted for admission to MBBS/BDS courses, is held in an offline mode for a three hours’ duration.