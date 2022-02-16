NEET UG Counselling 2021: Round 2 Registration Begins; Details On Choice Filling, Fee Payment
NEET UG Counselling 2021: The candidates can fill and lock their choices between February 17 and February 21. The round 2 NEET UG counselling result will be declared on February 26
NEET UG Counselling 2021: The application process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate, or NEET UG 2021 counselling round 2 has commenced from Tuesday, February 16. Candidates can submit their application form on the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) at mcc.nic.in.
According to the MCC NEET counselling schedule, registration and fee payment window for the second round will be available till February 21. Those who register during this period can fill and lock their choices between February 17 and February 21. The round 2 NEET UG counselling result will be declared on February 26.
NEET UG Counselling 2021: Steps To Register
- Go to mcc.nic.in
- Click on the UG counselling tab
- The link for registration will be displayed. Click on it
- Enter the required information and register
- Now login and fill the application form
- Upload documents, pay the registration fee and submit
- Take a printout of the application form.
NEET UG Counselling 2021: Documents Required
- NEET 2021 admit card
- Copy of online application form
- NEET marks sheet
- Nationality certificate
- Class 12 marks sheet
- Class 10 certificate for age proof
- Aadhar Card.
Earlier, the MCC released the round 1 seat allotment result on February 2. The NEET UG round 1 merit list has been prepared on the basis of the choices filled by the candidates during round 1 registration. The selected candidates take admission on the basis of the merit list.
For details on NEET UG counselling process, please visit the website- mcc.nic.in.