NEET UG Result 2022 Today; Date And Time, Websites To Check

NEET UG 2022 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) result 2022 today, September 7. Candidates can check and download the NEET UG 2022 scorecard from the official website– neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates will need their application number and date of birth to download the NEET UG 2022 result. NEET Result 2022 Live

The NEET UG 2022 result is expected to be declared between 6 to 8 pm today. The NTA will also release the NEET UG 2022 final answer key UG, individual scorecards, cut-off and all India rank along with the NEET UG 2022 result.

Candidates need to visit NTA’s official website and then click on ‘NEET 2022 Result’ under the latest announcement on the home page. After that enter the application number and date of birth on the window that appears. It is important for candidates to download the NEET UG 2022 scorecard and take a printout for further reference.

Over 18 lakh students appeared in the NEET UG 2022 examination on July 17. The NEET UG re-exam was held on September 4, 2022.

To qualify for the NEET UG 2022 examination, students from the General and General-EWS categories must obtain at least 50th percentile marks. Applicants from the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Other Backward Caste (OBC) categories must score 40th percentile, while candidates from the Benchmark, Disabilities (PwD) group must score 45th percentile to qualify for the NEET UG 2022.